Baripada (Odisha), May 13 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday launched development projects worth over Rs 420.13 crore and pledged to set up industries worth Rs 10,000 crore in Mayurbhanj district.

On the last day of his visit to Mayurbhanj, Majhi inaugurated altogether 133 projects worth over Rs 328 crore and laid the foundation stones for 52 initiatives worth Rs 91 crore.

The chief minister also announced the establishment of a Plus-II college at Bisoi Block Headquarters, and said the mini stadium at Bisoi would be named after the legendary freedom fighter Dharanidhar Naik and his statue would be installed there.

Stating that the new projects would help the welfare of the tribal people in the district, Majhi said a new era of development will begin in several places like Rairangpur, Kusumi, Bijatsala, Bahalda, Jamda, and Tiring.

He said an investment of about Rs 10,000 crore in the industrial sector will also generate employment for the local youths.

Referring to the projects he launched during the day, the chief minister said that these will improve rural drinking water, piped water supply, school infrastructure, banking, health centres, road construction facilities, buildings and other government infrastructure and enrich tribal culture.

Majhi said his government, during its first 11 months in office, has been fulfilling promises made before the elections.

Apart from opening the four gates of Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri and introducing the 'Subhadra' scheme for women, the chief minister said that farmers are now entitled to get a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 3,100 per quintal of paddy.

He also assured the people of improving rural infrastructure, which will foster economic growth in the countryside. Majhi also announced that the government has formulated 36 key programmes to achieve various goals by the year 2036.

The CM said that his government aims to build a prosperous Odisha and excel in all fields like health, education, industry, agriculture and infrastructure.

At the function held at Bisoi mini stadium, Majhi distributed death assistance to local beneficiaries, and marriage incentives to daughters of labourers, and financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh was given to women in self-help groups (SHGs).

