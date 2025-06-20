Bhubaneswar, Jun 20 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Naveen Patnaik on Friday greeted President Droupadi Murmu on her 67th birthday.

In his message, Majhi described Murmu as the symbol of women power and pride of Odisha.

Also Read | Drug Smuggling Busted: Nigerian Woman Held With Drugs Worth INR 5 Crore Hidden in Oat Packets and Juice Tetra Packs on Delhi-Mumbai Bus Route.

"Your life is an extraordinary example of struggle, dedication and success. Your journey from a common tribal family to Rashtrapati Bhavan is an inspiration for all people of India. Your simplicity, responsibility and dedication for the country are a model for all of us," Majhi wrote on ‘X'.

He prayed before Lord Jagannath for her good health and long life. May India continue to progress under her leadership, Majhi wished.

Also Read | Balaghat: Venomous Snake Dies Within Minutes After Biting Man in Madhya Pradesh, Forest Officials Call It 'Rarest of Rare' Incident.

Similarly, former CM Naveen Patnaik expressed warm birthday wishes to the President, praying for her good and long life.

"Warm birthday wishes to Hon'ble President Droupadi Murmu Ji (@rashtrapatibhvn). May you be blessed with good health and a long life," Patnaik said in a post on ‘X'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)