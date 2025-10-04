New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi met the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda in Delhi. The two leaders discussed several matters of importance to understand the current political scenario and lay the groundwork for future initiatives.

The Odisha CM wrote on X, "Today in New Delhi, I had the opportunity to have a courtesy meeting with our party's Honourable National President and Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Shri @JPNadda Ji. During this meeting, detailed discussions were held on various organisational matters, the political situation, and the roadmap for future initiatives. The vision and guidance of Honourable Nadda Ji will inspire us to work more actively in the coming days."

Also Read | Zubeen Garg Death Case: Musicians Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta Remanded to 14-Day Police Custody.

The Odisha CM also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, when he felicitated the PM in Jharsuguda.

During the visit, PM Modi inaugrated multiple development projects worth Rs. 60,000 crore in the district. The slew of projects spans various sectors, including telecommunications, railways, higher education, healthcare, skill development, and rural housing, among others.

Also Read | GST Rate Cuts: India's 2-Wheeler Sales Rise 9% in September Amid Festive Demand, Cross 2 Million Mark As Government Reduces Taxes.

In the field of telecom connectivity, the Prime Minister commissioned more than 97,500 4G mobile towers built at a cost of around Rs 37,000 crore with swadeshi technology. This includes more than 92,600 4G technology sites commissioned by BSNL.

Over 18,900 4G sites have been funded under the Digital Bharat Nidhi, which will connect around 26,700 unconnected villages in remote, border, and left-wing extremism-affected areas, serving over 20 lakh new subscribers. These towers are solar-powered, making them India's largest cluster of green telecom sites and a step forward in sustainable infrastructure.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation important railway projects that will boost connectivity and regional growth. These include the foundation stone for the Rail Flyover at Sambalpur-Sarla, dedication to the nation of the doubling of the Koraput-Baiguda line, and the Manabar-Koraput-Gorapur line. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)