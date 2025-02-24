Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and his family visited Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Sunday.

After offering prayers at the temple, while speaking to ANI, CM Majhi expressed his gratitude and said, "I had the fortune of visiting here today... By God's grace and the efforts of PM Modi, the progress of the nation is going upward."

Majhi also announced his intention to request the Uttar Pradesh government to allot land for building an Odisha Bhavan in Ayodhya for the convenience of devotees coming from Odisha.

"I am going to request the UP government to allot land to build an Odisha Bhavan here for the devotees coming here from Odisha," he said.

Earlier in the day, Odisha CM Majhi along with his family visited the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya.

On this occasion, Majhi spoke to ANI about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' mission and highlighted that he prayed to Lord Hanuman for the progress of Odisha, stating that the state would serve as a driving force for the development of the country.

"...PM Modi has called for making India 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. On this basis, Odisha will work as an engine in making the country a developed nation...I prayed to Lord Hanuman to take Odisha forward", Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi said on Sunday.

Prior to his visit to Ayodhya, CM Majhi also visited Prayagraj, where he participated in the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. He with his family took a holy dip at the 'Triveni Sangam' and offered prayers.

Speaking to ANI, Majhi expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to attend the Maha Kumbh 2025 and prayed for the peace and prosperity of the nation. He also praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the arrangements made for the event.

"I feel fortunate to be here...I took a holy dip and offered prayers...I prayed for the peace and prosperity of the state and the country...I want to thank and congratulate UP CM Yogi Adityanath and the state government for the arrangements...", CM Majhi said to ANI on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath shared that over 62 crore devotees have visited Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025. He added that the event had become a platform for people to express their gratitude towards their heritage, culture, and religion. (ANI)

