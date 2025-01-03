Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 3 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced on Friday that the state government has allocated Rs 291.59 crore in financial assistance for farmers affected by recent land damage across 16 districts near coastal areas.

Speaking to the media, CM Majhi highlighted that the assessment revealed that 2,26,791 hectares of land belonging to 6,66,720 farmers were impacted, prompting urgent support for 100 affected farmers.

"We had asked the department to assess the situation. In 16 districts, 2,26,791 hectares of land of 6,66,720 farmers were damaged. Rs. 291 crores 59 lakhs of financial assistance have been declared today for 100 farmers," he said.

On December 30, 2024, Mohan Charan Majhi, along with Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, visited Gajapati and Ganjam districts to assess crop damage due to recent unseasonal rainfall and interacted with affected farmers in the region.

During his visit, CM Majhi directed the officials to assess the damage and provide assistance through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

So far, 1.26 lakh farmers have been affected due to the unseasonal rain in the state, according to the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

Odisha BJP leader Sidhant Mohapatra speaking about CM Majhi's visit said that the Chief Minister and Revenue Minister visited Ganjam, Gajapati, and other districts to assess crop damage due to recent unseasonal rainfall.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Mohapatra said, "From the 20th of this month till the day before yesterday (December 28) there was erratic rain in Ganjam district as well as in other districts, crops have been damaged and the farmers are in distress. Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi and Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari both came to visit Ganjam, Gajapati and other districts."

"He (Odisha CM) has given assurance that the government is with the farmers. Our government is committed... the government is working day and night to help the farmers," Mohapatra added.

Earlier, CM Maajhi had assured farmers of quick compensation for their crop damage. He has urged the farmers, who are insured, to inform regarding their crop damage on Helpline number 14447 from their registered phone numbers. (ANI)

