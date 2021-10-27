Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 27 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday released the first tranche of matching grants of Rs. 1.5 crore to 12 colleges and two universities under the 'Mo College campaign'.

Addressing a programme on the occasion, the Chief Minister announced that 40 higher educational institutions will be developed under 5T transformation in the 1st phase, added the press release.

He added that the State government is developing 1,070 schools for transformation which will be completed by November 14 and 50 transformed schools have already been dedicated a few months back in the Hinjili block of Ganjam district, further said the press release.

This will provide a state-of-the-art campus, classrooms, and offer a transformed learning experience benefitting over 30 thousand students of the state at the undergraduate and postgraduate level, he added.

The Chief Minister said that the success of the school transformation programme has inspired for taking up such initiatives for the higher education institution.

Speaking on the spirit of college life, the Chief Minister said, "college days are a golden period of our life".

"It's the day of youthful exuberance. This is the time when we live through our dreams, our struggles and our limitless possibilities. In fact, this period leads us to march with determination for realising our cherished dreams," added the Chief Minister.

"The College Transformation Programme will give an ideal ambience and guidance to channelize the youthful vigour and irrepressible energy of our young souls," the CM envisioned.

Thanking all the donors and contributors for the magnanimous donations to the 'Mo College campaign', the Chief Minister said, "They have made their own institutes that have made them what they are today. This is undoubtedly a great beginning that will go a long way to inspire more and more members of the alumni and philanthropists to give back to their Alma Maters for ensuring holistic development of the college ecosystem of the state," he added.

He emphasised that Mo College is an endeavour to reunite you with your alma mater, redevelop it, and re-live the dream moments of your life. It is certainly the most delightful experience to be part of the development of the institutions that have shaped your life, he added.

He called upon the people, especially the members of alumni to join the 'Mo College campaign'.

Attending the programme, Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo expected that the 'Mo College campaign' will succeed in taking the educational ambience of higher education institutions to a new level.

Chairperson of Mo College, Akash Das Nayak gave the welcome address and Higher Education Principal Secretary, Saswat Mishra briefed on the details of contributions and matching grants.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, senior officers of State Government, Vice-Chancellors of Universities, College Principals and Contributors of Mo College were present. (ANI)

