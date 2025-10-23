Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], October 23 (ANI): Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi has decided to hand over the investigation into the controversial Police Sub-Inspector recruitment examination scam to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to the Odisha CMO, the requirement process has faced serious allegations of large-scale irregularities and corruption.

The Odisha CMO stated that the investigation was initially led by the Crime Branch (CID), which had already uncovered evidence suggesting that the scam may have links beyond Odisha, including Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. There are also suspicions of the involvement of inter-state organised criminal networks in this recruitment scam.

Hence in light of these developments, the Chief Minister has recommended that the case be handed over to the CBI to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation, identifying all those involved and bringing them to justice with appropriate punishment.

Additionally, the State Government is also considering setting up a permanent requirement commission for police and other uniformed services to help prevent such scams in future.

Earlier, the Odisha Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, approved 15 key proposals under 10 major departments at Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the key proposals approved include the Food and Paddy Procurement Policy 2025-26, Odisha Jan Vishwas Ordinance 2025 to decriminalise minor offences and strengthen trust-based governance, and the Promulgation of the Odisha Shops & Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025.

Additonally, the Odisha Cabinet approved a proposal to amend the Employees' State Insurance Act of 1948, designated as the 63rd Amendment, to facilitate its implementation in the state of Odisha.

The amendment will cover shops and commercial establishments with 20 or more employees. It also mandates the display of signboards in Odia, ensures overtime wages for work beyond duty hours, and permits women employees to work at night with written consent, subject to government safety measures. (ANI)

