Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], August 17 (ANI): A cobra slithered into a mud house and lay beside a sleeping man under a mosquito net in Dahisahi village under the Dukhra forest division of Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

The incident occurred early in the morning, and the forest department safely rescued both the man and the snake.

The snake further entered the mosquito net where the house owner was sleeping and, surprisingly, lay down beside him without attacking. The house owner, upon noticing the cobra, remained calm and instructed a family member to call the forest department's rescue team.

The rescue team immediately informed Krishna Gochhayat, a trained snake rescuer, who rushed to the house.

Upon arrival, he found the cobra and the house owner sleeping side by side, a testament to the cobra's non-aggressive behaviour in this instance.

The rescuer said that he first prioritised the safety of the house owner, carefully evacuating him first. He then entered the mosquito net to rescue the cobra, successfully capturing it after some time.

According to the forest department, due to recent heavy rainfall, snakes are venturing out of their natural habitats in search of safer areas for survival. While cobras generally tend to avoid confrontations with humans, they may bite in self-defence if they feel threatened or cornered. This behaviour is a natural instinct, as snakes prioritise their own safety when faced with potential danger. (ANI)

