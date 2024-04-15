Bhubaneswar, May 15 (PTI) The Congress on Monday expelled Jatani MLA Suresh Kumar Routray from the party on charges of indiscipline and anti-party activities.

In a statement, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal said, "Considering the complaints of indiscipline and anti-party activities, the Hon'ble Congress President has approved the expulsion of Shri Suresh Kumar Routray from the party for six years with immediate effect."

Also Read | GSEB Board Exam Result 2024: Gujarat Class 10, 12 Results To Be Announced Soon on gseb.org; Know How To Check.

Routray, a six-time MLA from Jatani assembly segment in Odisha's Khurda district, faced accusations of supporting his son, Manmath Routray, a BJD candidate from the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha Constituency.

The veteran leader has denied any wrongdoing.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 1 Polling To Begin on April 19, Check State-Wise List of Constituencies Going to Polls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)