Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], March 30 (ANI): Sub Inspector Reena Baxal, Officer-In-Charge (OIC) of Sarat Police Station in Mayurbhanj District, has been suspended by the district Superintendent of police (SP) on charges of gross misconduct and dereliction of duty for making a pregnant woman walk for three kilometers during helmet-checking.

Baxal was placed under suspension with immediate effect from March 28 and attached to Baripada Headquarters, according to a statment in a letter by the Mayurbhanj SP

Baxal has been asked to hand over the charge of the Police Station to Assistant Sub Inspector BD Dasmohapatra.

The action was taken after a pregnant woman and her husband leveled allegations against the Officer in Charge (OIC) of torturing her.

The woman, Gurubari, was going to Udala Sub-divisional hospital for a health check-up with her husband Bikram Biruli on a bike.

While Bikram was wearing a helmet, Gurubari was not.

When Bikram said that his wife was not wearing a helmet due to her health condition, the OIC did not pay attention and slapped a fine of Rupees 500 for violating traffic rules under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Baxal , the police officer, allegedly forced Bikram to go to the police station to pay the fine leaving Gurubari at the spot.

The pregnant woman then made a grueling three-kilometer walk to the police station in the scorching heat.

Based on the inquiry report, the SP has suspended the officer. (ANI)

