Deogarh (Odisha) [India], July 5 (ANI): Union Education Minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday took part in a mass plantation drive in Deogarh district of Odisha as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, which has been gaining momentum across the state.

The initiative, aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and increasing green cover, has seen active participation from local communities, especially youth and rural residents.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Civil Engineer Dies in Sleep After Drunken Brawl at Home; Wife Says Years of Abuse Drove Her To Hit Him With Wooden Stick in Self-Defence.

While speaking to ANI, Dharmendra Pradhan said, "The program' Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' is becoming very successful. Whenever I have visited Odisha in recent days, I have seen a lot of excitement there. Yesterday I was in the Angul district... Today, I am in the Deogarh district, and there is a great deal of enthusiasm here. Lakhs of trees will be planted this time in this district."

The plantation drive is being carried out by the State Forest and Environment Department in collaboration with the District Administration. A day earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also lauded the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative and said that 50 crore saplings will be planted on July 9.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 05, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

CM Adityanath said, "I remember that in 2017, when we organised the plantation campaign, I was unable to get even five crore saplings. Now, this time, when we are initiating a large plantation drive under the aegis of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, which we will join on 9th July, we have got 50 crore saplings for planting."

He claimed that by using modern technology, a farmer in Uttar Pradesh is earning a net profit of Rs 1 lakh per acre.

"Our farmer is earning a net profit of Rs 1 lakh in one acre. This shows that he has now started farming in a modern way; the result is visible to us. Similarly, there is new technology sugarcane," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said.

"Right now, we have established some centres of excellence for this purpose. Agricultural Science Centres are working in a new way. And to advance these methods, now the Horticulture Department, along with the participation of the forest department and the private sector, has started the work," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)