Bhubaneswar, Dec 6 (PTI) Odisha government on Wednesday extended its ban on Paraquat, a chemical pesticide used by farmers in the state, for a month, an official order said.

The sale/stock/distribution/manufacturing/use of Paraquat and its derivatives/formulation is hereby banned in Odisha for a period of another 30 days, it added.

"On receipt of feedback and reports from various sources on the adverse effects of chemical pesticides, Paraquat on human health and animals, and in view of public safety, the ban is imposed," it said.

The purpose of this order is to continue the ban on pesticides that are harmful to human health and animals as Paraquat has no antidote, it said.

