Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 29 (ANI): Odisha Government on Sunday felicitated the winners of the Biju Patnaik Award for Sports and Bravery.

Amit Rohidas, the Indian Hockey defender from Odisha, who completed his 100 appearances for the Indian Men's Hockey team at Tokyo Olympics, was given the Biju Patnaik Sports Award for his outstanding services in sports and games by Tusharkanti Behera, the Minister for Sports and Youth Services in Odisha Government.

Amit received a citation and a cash award of Rs 2 lakh.

Kalu Charan Choudhury, a veteran Hockey Coach from Odisha, was awarded the Biju Patnaik Sports Award for Lifetime Achievement in Promotion of Sports and Games. He received a citation and a cash price of Rs 3 lakh.

Choudhury has produced many national and international players as a coach and still continues to provide training to young players.

Shiba Prasad Das, a Badminton coach for Para players also received the Biju Patnaik Sports Award for Excellence in Coaching. He received a citation and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

Trailokyanath Parida, ASI Police, Cuttack, received this year's Biju Patnaik Bravery Award. He received a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a silver medal and a citation.Naveen Patnaik, the Chief Minister of Odisha, congratulated the winners through a video message.

"I extend my warm wishes to all of you on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, celebrated as the National Sports Day. This time we celebrate this day with all happiness, glory and splendour. The performance of the Indian Hockey Teams at the Olympics is a true tribute to the legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand." Patnaik said.

He added, "Hockey has a special place within sports in Odisha. I am happy that the lifetime achievement award has been given to Kalu Charan Choudhury, hockey coach and the outstanding performance award has been given to Amit Rohidas. Congratulations to both of you. It is a tribute to the Odisha's players and coaches, who have contributed to Hockey's development in the state."

He also congratulated Shiba Prasad Das and Trailokyanath Parida.

"I would like to congratulate Shiba Prasad Das for the award for excellence in coaching. His contribution towards Pramod Bhagat is well known. We are confident that Pramod Bhagat will make us all proud at the Tokyo Paralympics. I also congratulate Trailokyanath Parida for his act of bravery. He has set an example of selfless service."

On Odisha's investment in sports, he added, "Over the past few weeks, Odisha's model of sports is being hailed all over the country. The entire country loves Odisha for supporting the national hockey teams who have gone on to script history at the Tokyo Olympics. Our model of partnership and High-Performance Centres has drawn national attention. It is an endorsement of our vision, investment and efforts in sports. This is an opportunity for each one of us to work together with a heightened commitment to take sports to greater heights. I am sure many more coaches and players will be inspired to bring glory to the state and country."

The awards were given in the presence of Dilip Tirkey, Chairman, Odisha Hockey Promotion Council, Secretary, Bijaya Nayak, Executive Chairman, State Youth Welfare Board and R. Vineel Krishna, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Sports and Youth Services Department.Sportspersons and officials of the Sports department were also present at the annual Award ceremony. (ANI)

