Cuttack, Mar 15 (PTI) A fire broke out at a women's hostel in Odisha's Cuttack city on Wednesday, police said.

There was no report of any loss of life, they said.

Also Read | UK: Strike expands from doctors to include other workers.

Around 30 inmates of the hostel located in Chandi Chhak area have been rescued, a police officer said.

The blaze, which is now under control, is suspected to have originated from a cooking gas cylinder, he said.

Also Read | Gaganyaan: India's Human Space Mission's First Abort Mission With Test Rocket in May 2023, Says Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)