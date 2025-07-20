New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The 15-year-old girl, who was set on fire by miscreants at Balanga in Puri, has been airlifted from AIIMS Bhubaneswar to AIIMS in the national capital for advanced treatment.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said that the State government will airlift the minor girl, who was set on fire by miscreants in Puri, to AIIMS Delhi for advanced medical care as per the advice of the doctors. The minor had suffered 70 per cent burns in the incident.

"We are reviewing the situation. The state government is prepared to shift her to Delhi AIIMS for advanced treatment if needed. Although the victim has suffered up to 70 per cent burns, she is still able to speak. I have spoken to the hospital director....she will be airlifted to Delhi AIIMS as per the advice of the doctors," chief minister Majhi said.

He further said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of this incident.

"Whoever is responsible will be caught. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of this incident and to determine whether any conspiracy was involved. The government will ensure strict punishment under the law," he added.

Meanwhile, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Chief Naveen Patnaik has severely criticised the ruling BJP government in the state, saying that such incidents against women are now being reported almost daily across Odisha.

The incident took place under the Balanda police station in the Nimapada block of Puri.

The incident has come into light a few days after the self-immolation case of a female student at Balasore's FM (Auto) college.

The student had attempted self-immolation on July 12 on the college campus, sustaining over 90 per cent burn injuries, and succumbed to her injuries at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on July 14. (ANI)

