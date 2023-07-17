Kendrapara (Odisha), Jul 17 (PTI) A prosthetic eye found on a badly charred body of a gangster in Odisha has helped his wife identify it, leading to the arrest of his murderers on Monday, police said.

Prosthetic eyes do not restore a patient's vision, but they can provide them with a more natural looking appearance.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: 18-Month-Old Girl Thrown in Canal by Father, Saved by 'Kanwariya' in Jyotisar.

After the charred body of Pratap alias Bibhu Sahoo, a man allegedly involved in extortion and other crimes, was identified, the police arrested six people, members of his rival gang.

Sahoo was kidnapped at gunpoint from his Bhagabanpur village under Marshaghai police station in Kendrapara district on May 31 evening by the accused. They allegedly killed him and burnt the body so that it could not be identified, police said.

Also Read | Greek Wildfires Near Athens Prompt Evacuations.

Soudamini, the wife of Sahoo, filed a complaint with the police. During the investigation, the police came to know that a burnt body was found in a forest under Tamka police station in Jajpur district on June 1.

During the postmortem examination, doctors found a prosthetic eye which was identified by wife Soudamini as that of her husband, the police said.

The police then launched raids and arrested the accused people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)