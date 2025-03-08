Ganjam (Odisha) [India], March 8 (ANI): Asserting that the Odisha government is working to empower women, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said that the government has released the 2nd instalment under the flagship programme Subhadra Yojana.

"On the occasion of International Women's Day, we released the 2nd instalment under the flagship programme Subhadra Yojana...Our government is working to empower women...Subhadra Yojana will be very beneficial for them (women) from an economic point of view," Majhi told ANI.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 'Subhadra,' the flagship scheme of the Odisha government, in Bhubaneswar.

According to a government release, it is the largest women-centric scheme in the state, aiming to benefit over one crore women in Odisha.

Under the scheme, all eligible beneficiaries aged 21 to 60 years will receive Rs 50,000 over five years, from 2024-25 to 2028-29. Beneficiaries will get Rs 10,000 annually in two equal installments, credited directly to their Aadhaar-enabled, DBT-linked bank accounts.

During the launch, Prime Minister Modi initiated the transfer of funds to the bank accounts of over 10 lakh women.

Earlier today, PM Modi also paid tribute to 'Nari Shakti,' recognizing the strength and contributions of women on the occasion of International Women's Day.

"We bow to our Nari Shakti on #WomensDay! Our Government has always worked to empower women, reflecting in our schemes and programmes. Today, as promised, my social media properties will be taken over by women who are making a mark in diverse fields!" the Prime Minister posted on X.

International Women's Day is celebrated worldwide every year on March 8 to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the globe. (ANI)

