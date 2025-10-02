Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India] October 2 (ANI): Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly Surama Padhy paid their respects to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Thursday. The tribute was part of the state-level Gandhi Jayanti celebrations held at the Assembly premises.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker Surama Padhy highlighted the significance of the day, stating that it was also the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

"Today is the sacred Gandhi Jayanti. It is also Shastri Jayanti, and the state-level Gandhi Jayanti celebrations are being held at the Assembly premises. CM Mohan Charan Manjhi and Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati were present.", Padhy told ANI.

A special exhibition was also held as part of the celebrations, showcasing Mahatma Gandhi's biography, his visits to Odisha, and his efforts to involve the people of the state in the freedom movement.

"On this occasion, an exhibition based on the biography of Mahatma Gandhi, his entry into Odisha, and the efforts he made to involve the people of Odisha in the freedom movement, and the appeals he made, all of these topics have been described in the exhibition...", Padhy added.

This year marks the 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, remembered as the Father of the Nation for his pivotal role in India's freedom struggle.

October 2, in India, is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti, while across the globe it is observed as the International Day of Non-Violence, following a 2007 United Nations resolution that received support from over 140 countries.

At the UN, the day is observed with statements from the Secretary-General and events that connect Gandhi's philosophy to today's realities. In recent years, these messages have highlighted the conflicts across the globe and reminded nations that Gandhi's belief in truth and non-violence is "more powerful than any weapon.

"In India, the observance takes the form of tributes at Raj Ghat, cultural and educational programmes, and public campaigns that highlight Gandhi's ideals.

Born on October 2, 1869, Mahatma Gandhi was a leading figure in the Indian freedom struggle. Inspired by the concepts of Satyagraha and non-violence, Gandhi led the Dandi March of 1930, during which thousands walked to the sea to defy the salt law, and the Quit India Movement of 1942, a protest against British rule. (ANI)

