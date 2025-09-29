Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 29 (ANI): Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati visited the Jobra Durga Puja pandal in Cuttack on Sunday and inaugurated the intricately designed Silver Filigree Medha, offering his prayers to the goddess, the Public Relations Officer, Governor said in an official statement.

The governor was accompanied by his wife, Jayashree Kambhampati,

The exquisitely crafted Medha, specially prepared for this year's festival, highlights Cuttack's world-renowned silver filigree tradition, the PRO said.

Kambhampati appreciated the craftsmanship and praised the organisers for their efforts in preserving the city's rich cultural heritage. He also extended his greetings to the people of Odisha for a peaceful and joyous Durga Puja.

The Governor was received by members of the organising committee, who briefed him on the arrangements and the artistry of the Medha.

Barabati MLA Sofia Firdous, Choudwar MLA Souvic Biswal, Cuttack Municipal Corporation Mayor Subhash Chandra Singh, and senior district administration officials were also present.

Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, honours Goddess Maa Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. As per Hindu belief, the goddess descends to her earthly abode during this time to bless her devotees. (ANI)

