Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], January 26 (ANI): Odisha Governor Raghubar Das unfurled the Tricolour in Bhubaneswar, on Republic Day 2024.

Along with him, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was also present at the function.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Shot at by Teen Brother Under Mysterious Circumstances in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also extended his greetings to the people of the State on the eve of the 75th Republic Day.

"Warm wishes to everyone on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day. On this auspicious day, let's take a moment to remember our great freedom fighters who made selfless sacrifices for the nation and reaffirm our pledge to uphold the ideals enshrined in our Constitution." Odisha Chief Minister posted on X.

Also Read | Betting Game Claims Life in Lucknow: Class 10 Student Immolates Self After Losing Money in Mobile Gaming, Dies.

The Chief Minister also congratulated the four Padma awardees from the state.

"My best wishes to Gopinath Swayum, Vinod Maharana, Vinod Kumar Pasayat, and Bhagwat Pradhan of Odisha who is going to be honoured with the Padma Shri. Odisha is proud of you. The entire state today pays tribute to your lifelong dedication to enriching the arts of Odisha." Naveen Patnaik posted on X.

In his message to the people of the state on the eve of the 75th Republic Day, the Chief Minister said that Odisha's development has become a model for others. The economic development of Odisha is very impressive. It is higher than the national average.

"Odisha is on the path of transformation. In the last twenty years, the state has created new history in all areas of development," said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday.

"Odisha is a top performer in poverty alleviation. The NITI Aayog report says that over one crore people have been lifted out of poverty in the last nine years," the CM said.

"Mahaprabhu Jagannath is the best identity of the Odias. As per his wishes, the Srimandir Parikrama project has been completed. The SAMALEI project is also going to be launched soon. The new campus of Odia University has been inaugurated at Satyabadi. This is an important step in the growth of Odia language and literature," the CM added.

He further said, "Our governance is effective because of our 5T policy. People are getting the benefits of all the schemes. From education to health, communication, irrigation, transport, and sports, transformation in all areas has brightened the development of the state."

The CM said that his government has made the village the center of development. In the Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha program, Jagannath culture is being preserved and propagated from village to village. Digital infrastructure is being developed in the village.

He further said that the LAccMI scheme has brought about a transformation in the transportation sector in the village. It has given new life to the socio-economic system of the village.

The CM also said that he has always given importance to the development of agriculture and farmers.

"Mothers are not only the family but also the strength of our society. Today, Mission Shakti has partnered with 70 lakh mothers in development," he asserted.

"Today, Odisha is at the top among the states in the field of start-ups. It has received an award for this from the Government of India. Odisha is now leading in industry, information technology, and start-ups. Multinational companies like IBM, Deloitte, Accenture, and Cognizant are choosing Odisha to set up their organizations due to its policies and the expertise of the young society," he further said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)