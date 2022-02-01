Bhubaneswar, Jan 31 (PTI) Government employees in Odisha, who test positive for COVID-19, can take leave for a week, an official notification said on Monday.

The duration can be extended on production of a medical certificate, it said.

“In the present situation of third Covid wave, it has been decided that seven days' leave is to be allowed in case any employee contracts the COVID-19 infection. This directive will come into force with immediate effect,” the notification said.

Earlier, government employees testing positive for the virus were allowed 14 days' leave.

