India News | Odisha Govt Asks Collectors to Take Measures for Tackling Heat Wave Condition

Bhubaneswar, May 24 (PTI) With the mercury soaring above 40 degree Celsius in at least 14 places of Odisha on Sunday, the state government has asked district collectors to take precautionary measures for tackling the heat wave condition, a senior official said.

The collectors were asked to take measures to handle the situation which include immediate repair of tube wells and piped water supply projects, supply through tankers in habitations facing drinking water scarcity and opening of drinking water kiosks at strategic locations.

"Since heat wave condition has now surfaced in many of the districts, you are requested to review all precautionary measures," Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena said in a letter to collectors of all the 30 districts.

Special arrangements should be made in hospitals, dispensaries and health centres for treatment of heat stroke patients, while proper care of animal resources, restricting the work hours of labourers should be ensured, it said.

The collectors have been asked to send regular updates to the SRC about the situation and preparedness of the administration to mitigate the heat wave situation in their respective districts.

Meanwhile, Titilagarh in west Odisha became the hottest place in the state recording a maximum temperature of 45.8 degree Celsius on Sunday, the Meteorological Centre here said.

Talcher recorded 44.3 degree Celsius, followed by Bhawanipatna and Bolangir at 44, Malkangiri and Sonepur at 43, Angul at 42.5, Sambalpur at 42.2 and Paralakhemundi at 42, the MeT centre said.

Hirakud recorded 41.9 degree Celsius followed by Boudh and Phulbani at 41.8, Jharsuguda at 41.6 and Sundargarh at 40, it said.

Director of the Meteorological Centre, H R Biswas said that intense heat wave conditions are likely to continue for the next five days, particularly in the western region of the state.

