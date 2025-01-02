Bhubaneswar, Jan 2 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday announced that the pension of freedom fighters would be doubled.

The CM also announced that those who were arrested under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during the emergency period will now be eligible for a monthly pension of Rs 20,000.

Majhi made the announcements while addressing a function held on the occasion of the All India Freedom Fighters Day.

"Acknowledging freedom fighters role in India's struggle for independence, the state government will enhance their pension amount. The freedom fighters who were imprisoned will get an increased pension of Rs 20,000 from earlier Rs 10,000 a month," he said.

Freedom fighters who actively participated in the Independence struggle, but were not imprisoned, would now get Rs 15,000 instead of Rs 9,000 a month.

Majhi said those who were arrested under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during the 21-month Emergency period will now be eligible for a monthly pension of Rs 20,000.

Describing the Emergency as the "darkest period" of Independent India, Majhi said several people were arrested while fighting for re-establishment of democracy.

"This was also called the second struggle for Independence and the pension amount is a step to honour their efforts," the chief minister said.

