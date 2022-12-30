Bhubaneswar, Dec 30 (PTI) The Odisha government on Friday announced a four per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for state government employees and pensioners.

A statement released by the Chief Minister's office said that the new hike in DA and DR for officials and retired employees will be effective retrospectively from July 1, 2022.

With the latest revision, the rate of DA and DR now stands at 38 per cent. This is the second hike in DA this year.

In September, the state government had announced a three per cent hike in DA and DR for state government employees and pensioners.

