Bhubaneswar, Mar 1 (PTI) The Odisha government on Saturday launched a website for the issuance of new ration cards.

Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister KC Patra said this website will help in enrolling the eligible people who have been left out.

He also said that by the end of this month, all pending work related to e-KYC verification will be completed.

Names of lakhs of ineligible people have been deleted from the list of beneficiaries, Patra said, adding that errors in the list will be rectified soon.

Some government employees, who are ineligible, have voluntarily returned their ration cards, he said.

The minister said the government will conduct a door-to-door survey of the people who file IT returns, and those who earn "handsome money" will be removed from the list of beneficiaries.

He said people can apply for new ration cards on the website that was launched.

A total of 3.25 crore people in the state are beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), while another 6.48 lakh people have been covered under the State Food Security Scheme (SFSS).

Names of about 4 lakh people have been removed from the list of beneficiaries, officials said.

