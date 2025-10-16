Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 16 (ANI): Odisha Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena highlighted various government initiatives aimed at empowering women. He said that Odisha has emerged as the leading state under the "Lakhpati Didi" initiative.

"More than one crore women are receiving benefits under the Subhadra Yojana...Odisha emerged as the top-performing state in India under the Lakhpati Didi initiative," he said.

He assured several benefits for women while speaking about the Ama Subahaka Yojana, which will support 1,100 women over the next four years.

"We have also launched the Ama Subahaka Yojana and under this scheme, women will get a lot of benefits...The scheme targets to support 1,100 women over the next four years...Each qualified woman will have the opportunity to secure a bank loan of up to Rs 10 lakh, which is to be repaid over a five-year period. The government will subsidise the interest at a rate of 11% per annum. Women opting for electric vehicles will be eligible for an extra incentive of Rs 2 lakh..." he added.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced on Monday that a digital registration system will be introduced next year for the Habisyali mothers, aimed at providing them with medical and emergency services during the sacred month of Kartik.

Habisyali refered to women pilgrims, particularly widows, who observe the month-long Kartik Brata ritual in Odisha's Puri.

"From next year, a digital registration system will be implemented for Habisyali mothers, providing them with medical and emergency services...The devotion of Habisyaali mothers is a symbol of Odisha's moral strength and cultural identity," CM Majhi said.

He said that the state government has allocated Rs 3.30 crore this year for the welfare of Habisyali mothers, an increase of Rs 70 lakh from the previous year.

"The state government has allocated Rs 3.30 crore for the welfare of Habisyaali mothers this year, which is Rs 70 lakh more than the previous year...We should follow the teachings of Lord Jagannath," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

