Bhubaneswar, Nov 8 (PTI) A leopard, which was caged for mauling to death two persons in Odisha's Nuapada district, has been translocated to Sambalpur Wildlife Rescue Centre for observation and treatment, a forest official said on Wednesday.

A special team of forest personnel from Sambalpur brought the leopard from Nuapada by road on Tuesday night, said Anshu Pragyan Das, DFO (Wildlife), Hirakud.

Also Read | Delhi: Photographer Found Dead in Her Apartment in Patparganj, Police Says No Foul Play.

“A dedicated team has been engaged to look after the animal,” the divisional forest officer said.

The leopard was captured in a cage on November 4 when it entered a house in Kodapali village on the outskirts of Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary in Nuapada.

Also Read | Global TB Report 2023: India’s Success in Reducing TB Incidence Gets Acknowledged by WHO.

It has mauled to death a minor boy and a woman in the district in the past 10 days, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)