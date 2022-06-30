Bhubaneswar, Jun 30 (PTI) Odisha on Thursday reported 155 new COVID-19 cases, including 16 children, pushing the tally to 12,89,757, the health department said.

The death toll remained at 9,126.

Also Read | Mozilla Firefox's New Feature Automatically Removes Tracking From URLs: Report.

On Wednesday, the state had registered 149 fresh coronavirus cases.

Odisha now has 729 active cases, while 12,79,849 people have recovered from the disease so far, it said.

Also Read | Who is Eknath Shinde? Here’s All About The Shiv Sena Leader Who is Set to Take Oath as The Next CM of Maharashtra.

The positivity rate stood at 1.21 per cent, the department added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)