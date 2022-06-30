Eknath Shinde is set to be the new CM of Maharashtra (Photo Credits: ANI)

In a major political twist to the proceedings in Maharashtra, rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde is set to become the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

The crisis in Maharashtra unfolded after suspected cross-voting in the Legislative Council elections in which BJP won five of 10 seats, although its own numbers entitled the party to four seats. The rebellion by the MLAs resulted in the MVA government losing the majority in the assembly. Eknath Shinde Will Be Sworn In As Maharashtra Chief Minister at 7.30 PM Today, Devendra Fadnavis Announces

Here is Everything You Need to Know Know About Eknath Shinde:

Shinde joined the Shiv Sena in 1980 after being influenced by Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray and participated in several agitations during that period.

Currently a Member of the Legislative Assembly from Kopri-Pachpakhadi (Vidhan Sabha constituency) of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde has been elected for four back-to-back terms in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly 2004, 2009, 2014, and 2019.

Since 2004, he has won four consecutive elections, while his son, Shrikant Shinde, is a Sena Member of Parliament from Kalyan.

After his 2014 win, he was elected as the leader of the legislative party of Shiv Sena and subsequently the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly after the Shiv Sena parted ways with the BJP.

Shinde was imprisonment for 40 days following an agitation over the Belgavi border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra.

His son Shrikant Shinde is a Lok Sabha MP and his brother Prakash Shinde is a Councillor.

