Bhubaneswar, Jul 24 (PTI) A BJD MLA, his wife and five employees of the Odisha assembly have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Friday.

Srikant Sahu, who represents Polasara in the assembly, is the fourth legislator in the state to have contracted the infection.

Also Read | Rajasthan Political Crisis: Kapil Sibal Lashes Out at Sachin Pilot, Says 'You Can't be CM With Support of 20-25 MLAs'.

"Both of us are in home isolation as the symptoms are mild. I have not been to the state assembly for the last two months," Sahu said.

"My wife and I had been to Ganjam where COVID-19 symptoms surfaced. We came here and gave our swab samples on Tuesday. The infection was confirmed today," the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA said.

Also Read | Lockdown in Shillong From July 26 to July 29: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 24, 2020.

Sahu and his wife belong to Ganjam district, which has emerged as a hotspot for coronavirus cases.

They were in home quarantine in Bhubaneswar before testing positive for the virus, the official said.

Meanwhile, Speaker S N Patro said, "At least 12 employees had attended an assembly committee meeting early this month. Five of them tested positive for COVID-19 and test reports of the rest are yet to come."

The speaker said the assembly building will be sanitised and the office will open on August 4 after lockdown ends on July 31.

Earlier, three other legislators -- Nilgiri MLA Sukanta Kumar Nayak, Remuna MLA Sudhanshu Sekhar Parida and Salipur MLA Prasant Behera-- were infected with the virus.

They have now recovered from the disease, the official said.

The eastern state has a 147-member House.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)