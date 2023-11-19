Berhampur (Odisha), Nov 19 (PTI) The government-run-Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Odisha's Berhampur on Sunday claimed it has become the first ITI in the country where nearly half of its students became certified energy literates.

This means the students are now well aware of energy conservation, use of renewable energy and curbing of carbon footprints, which are caused by global warming, ITI Berhampur Principal Rajat Panigrahy said.

Out of 3300 students of the institute, around 1600 of them have become certified energy literates, he said.

The certificates were given to the ITI students who cleared an examination conducted by the Energy Swaraj Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation, formed with the aim to establish energy independence across the world.t-

"Energy Swaraj Foundation is grateful for your contribution to global sustainability and your support in the Energy Swaraj Movement," read the certificate.

Panigrahy said this is an initiative to help the students protect the environment and campus sustainability.

"Other students were also appearing for the online exams to become energy literate. Our aim is for all the students of the institute to become energy literate," the principal added. Energy Swaraj Foundation was founded by Chetan Singh Solanki, a solar scientist and professor at IIT Bombay, who is known as the Solar Man of India.

