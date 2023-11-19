Mumbai, November 19: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has notified vacancies for 234 Vital Statistics Assistant posts. The registration process for the same will begin on November 24. The last date to register is December 21. The last date to submit the application form is December 24. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply online through the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.

It must be noted that candidates will be able to edit their application form between November 24 and December 27. The Odisha Staff Selection Commission recruitment drive is being held to fill 234 vacancies of Vital Statistics Assistant posts in the organisation. AP EAMCET BiPC Seat Allotment Result Out At eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, Know Steps To Check Allotment.

How to Apply for OSSC Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in .

. Click on the Apply online link.

A new page will open.

Now, click on the apply link for Vital Statistics Assistant posts

Register using your login details

Enter and fill out the application form

Take a printout for future reference

As per the official notification, to apply for OSSC Recruitment 2023, the minimum age of the candidates should be between 21 years to 38 years. Candidates applying for the above-mentioned posts must have passed Graduation with Mathematics or Statistics from a recognised University. Karnataka PGCET 2023: Final Answer Key of Postgraduate Common Entrance Test Released at kea.kar.nic.in, Exam Results Likely To Be Out Soon.

Besides, candidates should also know computer applications to apply for OSSC Recruitment 2023. Meanwhile, the Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) Tirupati will end its application process for Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor posts tomorrow, November 20. Interested and eligible candidates can still apply by visiting the official website of SVU at svuniversity.edu.in.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2023 05:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).