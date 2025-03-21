Berhampur (Odisha), Mar 21 (PTI) A panchayat executive officer (PEO) in Odisha's Ganjam district was arrested by the state vigilance on Friday for allegedly embezzling government funds of over Rs 43 lakh for cricket betting and online gaming, an officer said.

Khetramohan Nayak of Radhadeipur gram panchayat under Sanakhemundi block allegedly misappropriating funds from different accounts of the panchayat by forging the sarpanch's signature, vigilance SP (Berhampur) Pradeep Kumar Pradhan said.

The SP said Nayak, who joined services in July last, misappropriated government funds from August to February this year.

He was allegedly withdrawing money from two different bank branches at Digapahandi through cheques by forging the signature of sarpanch, sources said.

The PEO allegedly used the money for betting, the SP said after a preliminary inquiry.

The sarpanch claimed money was withdrawn without his knowledge and by forging his signature, Pradhan said.

A case was registered against Nayak under different sections of the BNS and Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act.

