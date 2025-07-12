Balasore (Odisha) [India], July 12 (ANI): Balasore Police have arrested accused in the FM (Auto) College female student self-immolation attempt case and produced the her before court.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government have formed a committee to conduct a thorough inquiry into the alleged harassment case against Samira Kumar Sahu, Assistant Professor at FM Auto College, who has been arrested following the suicide attempt by a female student of the college on July 12.

Also Read | Sonali Mishra, Senior IPS Officer, To Be First Woman To Head RPF.

According to Balasore SP Raj Prasad, the police have established prima facie evidence against the teacher who was involved in the self-immolation case of the female student.

The accused has been arrested and produced before the court. The victim had lodged a complaint with the Internal Compliance Committee on June 30.

Also Read | Delhi Audi Accident: Luxury Car Runs Over 5 People Sleeping on Footpath in Vasant Vihar, Driver Held.

"In the case of a female student who attempted self-immolation, prima facie evidence has been established against a teacher. He has been arrested and forwarded to the court. This student had lodged a complaint with the Internal Compliance Committee on 30th June. We are enquiring about the findings of their report. Whoever is found guilty, accountability will be fixed for them," he said.

The Higher Education Department of the Odisha government on Saturday suspended Assistant Professor and Principal of FM (Auto) College, following the self-immolation attempt of the college student.

In a letter issued by the Higher Education Department of the Odisha Government that Dilip Kumar Ghose failed to perform his duties as the Principal of the college due to which he was suspended under sub-rule (2) of rule 12 of the Odisha Civil Services (Classification, Control & Appeal) Rules, 1962, with immediate effect.

"The government has contemplated that the matter has not been handled properly by Dillip Kumar Ghose. He has failed to perform his duties in the capacity of Principal of the college. He is hereby placed under suspension under sub-rule (2) of rule 12 of the Odisha Civil Services (Classification, Control & Appeal) Rules, 1962, with immediate effect", the letter said.

Addressing the matter, MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Saturday said that the matter was going on from the past few days.

"This matter has been going on for many days. Initially, the Police had been assured by the college that they would complete the enquiry committee's report in five days", Sarangi told ANI. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)