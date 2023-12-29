Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], December 29 (ANI): Pradeep Kumar Jena has got a six-month extension of service as the chief secretary of Odisha.

An official notification in this regard was issued by the government of Odisha on Friday.

"Pradeep Kumar Jena, IAS (RR- 1989), Chief Secretary, Odisha is hereby extended for a period of six months from January 1 to June 30," it said.

The retired date of Jena was December 31.

Jena, a 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was serving as the development commissioner, considered the number two position in the state's bureaucratic hierarchy.

Jena, who has a master of science degree in geology, is a resident of the Dhenkanal district. He has held key positions in energy, water resources, rural development and information technology departments. (ANI)

