New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): The Odisha government has banned congregation at river ghats and near other water bodies to take bath and sail miniature boats on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on November 30 to contain COVID-19 spread.

According to an order issued by Special Relief Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy on Tuesday, conduct of the famous Bali Yatra and all other congregations relating to Kartik Purnima and 'Bada Osha' has also been prohibited throughout the state.

Also Read | Poco M3 With Snapdragon 662 SoC & Triple Rear Cameras Launched, Check Prices, Features & Other Details Here.

Any person violating this order shall be punished under the provision of Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other relevant laws, said the order.

The last five days of the holy month of Kartika are called Panchuka, while the last day is known as Kartik Purnima. It is considered a significant day to celebrate the maritime glory of the Odisha.Many devotees also believe that tradition is meant to offer prayers to their ancestors and seek their blessings and people also congregate near water bodies early in the morning to sail miniature boats with lamps and crackers as the festival is known as Boita Bandana.

Also Read | India’s COVID-19 Tally Rises to 92.22 Lakh With 44,376 New Infections Added in Past 24 Hours.

Odisha's Covid-19 tally surged to 3,15,271 after it added 642 new infections in the past 24 hours, informed the state's Information and Public Relation Department on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)