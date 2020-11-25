Xiaomi owned Poco officially launched the Poco M3 handset in the global market. The smartphone will be available for sale from November 27, 2020. As an introductory offer, the company is offering the device at a $20 discount under Black Friday Sale via Amazon, AliExpress, Alza.ca, eMAG, Lazada, Mi.com, Mi-Home.pl & X-Kom. Key features of Poco M3 are a dot drop display, Snapdragon 662 SoC, Triple rear cameras & more. Poco M3 Specifications Confirmed Ahead of the Launch, to Come With Snapdragon 662 SoC.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone flaunts a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels.

Poco M3 (Photo Credits: AliExpress)

Just something to remember about the #POCOM3 design: Thin camera bump with just less than 1mmof thickness. Weighs just 198 Grams. Dual speakers! Do I need to say more?#POCOM3 #MoreThanYouExpect pic.twitter.com/W7s2UVjDmj — POCO (@POCOGlobal) November 24, 2020

The handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM & up to 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the phone sports a triple rear camera setup featuring a 48MP main lens, a 2MP macro lens & a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP snapper for selfies & video calls.

Poco M3 (Photo Credits: AliExpress)

Poco M3 comes packed with a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C port & a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, the phone is priced at $149 (approximately Rs 11,000) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage whereas the 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage model costs $169 (approximately Rs 12,500).

