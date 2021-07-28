Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 28 (ANI): Odhisa reported 1,703 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the state Health Department.

The state also reported 69 deaths and 1,969 recoveries.

The cumulative recoveries are now 9,49,350.

The active caseload of Odhisa is 17,411, and the death toll stands at 5,703.

The daily positivity rate is 2.6 percent. 62,686 COVID tests have been conducted and 1,57,86,176 COVID vaccines have been administered in the state. (ANI)

