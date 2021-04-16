Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 16 (ANI): Odisha reported 3,108 new COVID-19 cases, 837 recoveries and three deaths in the last 24 hours, according to a state health bulletin.

With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 3,61,450. There were 16,889 active cases in the state till Thursday while a total of 3,42,570 persons have recovered from the disease.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the state stood at 1,638.

Khurda district in the state has reported the highest - 534 - cases of the virus followed by Sundargarh with 523 cases. Malkangiri district reported the lowest numbers with three COVID-19 cases.

Odisha government has issued new guidelines in view of the rapid surge in the coronavirus cases, state Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra yesterday announced that night curfew from 6 pm to 5 am will be in place in 10 districts bordering Chhattisgarh.

He also said that the state government has decided to suspend the inter-state bus services from April 19 and intra-state bus operations will be allowed only with sitting capacity.

Earlier, the government had made it mandatory for people coming to the state to produce either a negative RT-PCR test report obtained within 72 hours of entry or final vaccination certificate after two doses of vaccination. (ANI)

