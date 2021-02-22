Bhubaneswar, Feb 22 (PTI) Odisha's COVID-19 tally on Monday mounted to 3,36,705 after 69 more people tested positive for the virus, even as three districts were declared coronavirus free, a health department official said.

The state during the day also registered recovery of 59 patients taking the total number of cured persons to 3,34,166, which is 99.24 per cent of the caseload.

Odisha's case fatality ratio (CFR) stands at 0.56 per cent while the state's positivity rate is 4.11 per cent, he said.

Of the 69 new cases, 41 were reported from quarantine centres and the remaining were detected during contact tracing.

Three districts - Ganjam, Kandhamal and Nabarangpur, have turned "coronavirus free" as no active cases exist there, he said.

The state's COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 1,914 as no fresh fatalities were reported since Friday, he said, adding, 53 other coronavirus patients have also died due to comorbidities.

Odisha now has 572 active cases, which is 0.16 per cent of the state's caseload.

The state has conducted over 81.89 lakh sample tests, including 22,138 on Sunday.

Though there has been a decline in the daily reporting of new COVID-19 cases since some days across Odisha, Health and Family Welfare Minister N K Das said that imposition of lockdown can be a possibility if the COVID-19 situation worsens in the state.

"If people strictly adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour imposition lockdown will not be required, but if the situation worsens and there is a surge in COVID-19 cases we will be forced to impose lockdown", the minister said while replying to a question on the state government issuing fresh guidelines to district authorities on strict implementation of the protocol.

The state government in wake of the sudden spike in the number of COVID cases in some states including Maharashtra, has cautioned the districts to remain vigilant.

