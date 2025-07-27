Kendrapara, Jul 27 (PTI) A teacher of a government-run high school in Odisha's Kendrapara district was arrested on Sunday for allegedly molesting five girl students inside the institution, police said.

The incident took place recently in the school under the jurisdiction of the Talachua marine police station in the coastal district, they said.

Also Read | Chandigarh Shocker: Man Attacks Woman, Her Mother With Knife for Rejecting His Marriage Proposal in Manimajra, Accused Arrested.

The headmaster of the school lodged an FIR in this connection on Saturday and the accused teacher was arrested on Sunday, a police officer said.

The accused, who has been booked under various sections of the BNS, was sent to judicial custody after a court in Kendrapara rejected his bail application, the officer said.

Also Read | Hariyali Teej 2025: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings in His 'Mann Ki Baat' Address.

Further investigation is underway.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)