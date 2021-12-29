Bhubaneswar, December 29: Amid the COVID-19 third wave concern, the Odisha government on Wednesday announced to reopen the primary schools across the state from January 3, which have been shut for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said that the physical classes for the students of classes 1 to 5 will resume from January 3.

"Odisha government has decided to reopen schools for classes 1 to 5 from January 3. A total of 27,000 schools will reopen with timings from 9 am to 12 pm," he said.

He further said that students above 15 years of age will get vaccinated under govt guidelines.

Meanwhile, there are 1,427 COVID-19 active and eight Omicron cases in the state, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

