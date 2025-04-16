Puri (Odisha) [India], April 16 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav, along with his wife Dimple Yadav, offered prayers at Puri's Shri Jagannath Temple on Wednesday.

After visiting the temple, Yadav said, "Today, I have taken Lord Jagannath's blessings... I hope Lord Jagannath blesses the people of the entire country and strengthens social justice in the country."

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister expressed his desire to expand the party's organisation in Odisha.

"Although I have been to Odisha many times before, I have come here after a long time. The Samajwadi Party will strive to establish itself and grow in Odisha," he said.

Earlier in the day, amid ongoing ruckus over the ED filing a prosecution complaint against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo asserted that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) must be "abolished" since departments including Income Tax already exist to tackle economic offences.

"In my understanding, a department like ED must be abolished. I will ask Congress to ask for the same thing. There are several institutions that look into economic offences. Having ED means that you are not even trusting your own organisations, like the Income Tax department or GST," Yadav said in a press conference.

He stated that many parties had opposed the establishment of ED during the Congress' tenure, telling them that it might cause them trouble in the future. He added that leaders who spoke against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra had to face investigative agencies.

"The Congress itself made this ED law. At that time, many parties opposed it, telling Congress that you were bringing such a law that could ultimately cause trouble to you. Any leader who was against the BJP in Maharashtra faced the ED, CBI, and the income tax department," Yadav added. (ANI)

