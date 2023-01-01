Puri (Odisha) [India], January 1 (ANI): Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created an 8-feet high and 15-feet long sand sculpture of Lord Jagannath at Puri beach in Odisha to welcome New Year.

Pattnaik created the deities of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra using 10 tons of sand. He decorated the sculpture with flowers and wrote the message "Jai Jagannath".

"We welcome the new year through our sand art and pray to Lord Jagannath for peace and prosperity," said Pattnaik.

Every year, from Christmas to New Year Pattnaik tries to do something different in sand art.

Sudarsan Pattnaik, a Padma awardee participated in more than 60 international sand art competitions and festivals around the world so far.

Pattnaik's sand arts remain based on social awareness and current issues. (ANI)

