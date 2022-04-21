Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned 196 new posts in Odisha Police, under which 28 sub-inspectors and 168 constables will be appointed across 28 permanent police outposts.

These posts have been created through the redistribution of various posts in the police department, said the state administration.

Each outpost will have one sub-inspector and six constables. These police personnel will be assigned with tasks of criminal investigations and law enforcement to further strengthen the law and order situation in the state.

These new positions will be filled in accordance with all the provisions of the employment rules of the state government, including the ORV Act. (ANI)

