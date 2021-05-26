Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 26 (ANI): Odisha's State Task Force (STF) for medical oxygen management on Tuesday reviewed the implementation of various liquid medical oxygen (LMO) and Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants in the state and decided to accelerate the implementation of 13,000 litre capacity LMO plant at the Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital at Baripada.

This facility will support the isolation wards, Obstetrics and Gynaecology wards, pediatric wards as well as the ICU and HDU beds being run at the hospital.

Keeping in view the emerging and future requirements, the STF also prioritised early commissioning of a 1,000 LPM capacity PSA oxygen generation plant at the institute.

Both the facilities - the LMO plant as well as the PSA plant - will be commissioned within maximum of 12 weeks and ensure long term medical oxygen security to the district. (ANI)

