Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], June 4 (ANI): Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Geeta Singh informed that 100 out of the 160 unidentified bodies of passengers of the Odisha triple train accident will be kept in AIIMS Bhubaneshwar.

The DCP said the remaining bodies will be kept in the mortuaries of various hospitals and medical colleges in Bhubaneswar.

"Among the 288 passengers who died, 160 bodies have not been identified till now. Those identified have been sent to their respective addresses. But as there are no mortuary facilities in Balasore, 160 bodies will be kept in mortuaries in various hospitals and medical colleges in Bhubaneswar. A maximum of 100 bodies will be kept at AIIMS Bhubaneshwar. Others will be kept at KIMS, SUM, Hitech, Capital Hospital and SCB Medical College, Cuttack," DCP Singh said.

He further said that a 24-hour control room has been opened with the photographs of the unidentified passengers. "One can contact the Bhubaneshwar Police Commissionarate for identifying bodies of their relatives," the DCP added.

Meanwhile, a special train carrying affected passengers from Balasore reached Chennai in the early morning hours today.

According to the Tamil Nadu Health Minister, all passengers who arrived are safe and are receiving medical care.

"Seven of them are nursing minor wounds while 2 more are being treated for serious injuries. We have sent them to Rajiv Gandhi government hospital for X-rays and further treatment," the minister said.

He added that after receiving treatment, all the passengers will be sent to their respective districts.

The three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Odisha's Balasore district.

According to the Odisha Government's Special Relief Commissioner's office, 17 coaches of the two trains had derailed and were severely damaged.

Meanwhile, the death toll from a three-train crash in Odisha's Balasore climbed to 288, Indian Railways said on Saturday.

"As of 2 pm, the death toll in the Odisha train crash has risen to 288," Indian Railways said in a statement on Saturday.

Seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Teams, five Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) Units and 24 Fire Services and Emergency units were involved in rescue operations.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed Mi-17 helicopters for the evacuation of the deceased and injured. According to the Eastern Command, IAF coordinated the rescue efforts with the civil administration and Indian Railways. (ANI)

