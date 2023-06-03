Balasore (Odisha) [India], June 3 (ANI): The Indian Navy is working in close coordination with Odisha State Administration to provide medical relief and support at the site of the Coromandel Express accident near Balasore on Friday, said an official release.

A Medical and support team of 43 personnel including Surgical Specialists and Medical Assistants, ambulances and support services from INS Chilka were dispatched last night and are presently attending to the injured, extending immediate medical relief and OT facilities at the District HQ Hospital at Balasore.

The Naval medical relief team has also set up a medical camp at Gangadhar Kalyan Mandap at Balasore for treating non-critical patients. The Naval team is also providing assistance and support to Odisha civil administration in the evacuation and rescue of injured citizens.

The Naval Officer-in-Charge (Odisha) is coordinating relief activities under the aegis of Eastern Naval Command in close liaison with Odisha State Administration.

Meanwhile, the death toll from a three-train crash in Odisha's Balasore has climbed to 288, Indian Railways said on Saturday.

"As of 2 pm today, the death toll in the Odisha train crash has risen to 288 while 747 people have been injured along with 56 grievously injured," Indian Railways said in a statement.

The three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and the goods trains on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Odisha's Balasore district. According to the Odisha Government's Special Relief Commissioner's office 17 coaches of the two trains had derailed and were severely damaged. (ANI)

