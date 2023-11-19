Berhampur (Odisha), Nov 19 (PTI) Two girls drowned while bathing in a pond in Odisha's Ganjam district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as 10-year-old Rohani Rout and her younger sister, seven-year-old Sandhyarani Rout, daughters of Abakash Rout of Jarada village in the district, a police officer said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Should Say ‘Adani Ji Ki Jai’, Instead of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, Says Rahul Gandhi (Watch Video).

The incident took place in Kirtipur village in Hinjili area. The sisters were visiting their maternal grandfather's place along with their mother.

The sisters were bathing in the pond while their maternal grandfather, Narshu Polai, was washing clothes. The girls suddenly slipped into deep waters and cried for help but villagers could not rescue them, the police officer said.

Also Read | 255 Fake Call Centres Racket Busted in Noida for Loan, Insurance, Job Scams in Past Six Years.

The bodies were later fished out of the pond and sent for post-mortem examination at MKCG Medical College and Hospital, he said, adding two unnatural death cases were registered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)