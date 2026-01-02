New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2: Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory and technology solutions, today announced it releases its first cable-free solid-state drive for those in need of an affordable and reliable, portable solution for data back-up and transfers.

Also Read | Afghanistan Faryab Explosion Hits Court of Appeal Building, Causes Panic in Surrounding Area; Several Dead and Injured As Blast Targets Taliban Security Meeting.

With the sleek look of a traditional flash drive in a compact, durable metal casing, the Dual Portable SSD can easily transfer files between USB Type-A and USB-C® [1] devices such as laptops, desktops, mobile devices and more with USB 3.2 Gen 2 speeds up to 1,050MB/s read and 950MB/s write2. To improve productivity and enhance your workflow, this all-in-one storage and transfer solution boasts capacities up to 2TB for large files, high-res photos and 4K videos.

"More and more consumers are looking to take their data into their own hands," said Kingston. "Now with the convenience of Kingston's Dual Portable SSD, users can do just that and easily transfer, share or backup their important files across a variety of USB-A and USB-C devices."

Also Read | Redmi Note 15 5G, Realme 16 Pro 5G and OPPO Reno 15 5G To Launch in India in January 2026; From Price to Features and Specifications, Here Is Everything You Need To Know.

Dual Portable SSD is available in capacities3 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB and is backed by a limited five-year warranty5, free technical support, and legendary Kingston reliability.

Kingston Dual Portable SSD Features and Specifications:

- Fits your life: All in one, and one for all...of your devices that is. With both USB-A and USB-C connectors, the Dual Portable SSD easily transfers files between your devices: laptops, desktop, mobile and more.

- The speed you need: Amplify your creative productivity with USB 3.2 Gen 2 speeds up to 1,050MB/s read and 950MB/s write [2].

- Ditch the cable: Life is messy enough without the chaos of cable management. Keep it simple and go cable-free. Palm, pocket or purse, this compact and sleek SSD fits virtually anywhere.

- Store more, create more: Get reliable storage for your large files, high-resolution photos and 4K videos up to 2TB [3].

- Interface: USB Type-A and USB Type-C®

- Standard/Speed2: USB 3.2 Gen 2; Up to 1,050MB/s read, 950MB/s write

- NAND: 3D

- Capacities3: 512GB, 1TB, 2TB

- Dimensions: 71.85mm x 21.1mm x 8.6mm

- Weight: 13g

- Casing Material: Metal + Plastic

- Operating temperature: 0°C~60°C

- Storage temperature: -20°C~85°C

- Warranty/support [4]: Limited 5-year warranty with free technical support

- Compatible with [5]: Windows® 11, macOS® (v. 13.7.6 +), Linux (v. 4.4x +), Chrome OS™, Android™, iOS/iPadOS® (v.13+)

For more information visit kingston.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)